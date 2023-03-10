Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allakos Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLK. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

