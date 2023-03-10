Jennifer N. Pritzker Buys 1,550 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,876.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

About Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

