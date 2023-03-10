Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Down 2.3%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 37,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 593,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

