John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 76.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

