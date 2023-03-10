Johnson Controls International (JCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI):

3/8/2023 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2023 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

JCI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $62.69. 734,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,803. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 74,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

