Jonathan Oringer Sells 6,500 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $488,605.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,437,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,754,018.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,044,519.25.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.6 %

SSTK stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.