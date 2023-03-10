Joystick (JOY) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $22,187.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00223274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07785004 USD and is up 12.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,793.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.