JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

General Electric Stock Up 5.3 %

GE stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,052.00, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

