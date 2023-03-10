JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Neutral

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

SUM traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $28.62. 180,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,238. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,374,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $20,365,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $22,512,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.