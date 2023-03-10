JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $821.39

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 821.39 ($9.88) and traded as high as GBX 832 ($10.00). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.00), with a volume of 39,315 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £599.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 820.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 830.29.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust news, insider Jeremy Whitley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £41,150 ($49,482.92). In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £41,150 ($49,482.92). Also, insider Rosemary Morgan bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 815 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £5,705 ($6,860.27). 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

