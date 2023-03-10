Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NYSE:KAI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

