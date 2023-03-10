Kaspa Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $218.71 million and $8.16 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,192,192,141 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,174,374,560.07369 with 17,174,375,053.956593 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00951188 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,353,563.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

