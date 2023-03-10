Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $494.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

About Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,151,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidus Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

