Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Fidus Investment Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $494.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.
Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
