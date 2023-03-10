Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 1,824,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,408. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 145,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

