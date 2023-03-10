Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$9.50 target price on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.32.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,466,186. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

