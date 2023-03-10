Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in February

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Keppel has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

