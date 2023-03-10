KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43,503,530,504,696.70 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $43,503,530,504,696.70 billion and approximately $115,974.14 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001856 BTC on major exchanges.

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol's total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

