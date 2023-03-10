Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

