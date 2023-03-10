Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.54. 1,503,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,004,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

