Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

