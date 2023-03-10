KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 7,600,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.