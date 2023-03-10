KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 4.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

