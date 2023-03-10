KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 10.0 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 5,238,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.