Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

