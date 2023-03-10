Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $614,154.73 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00158787 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00067480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

