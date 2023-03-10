Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 3.2 %

KFY stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

