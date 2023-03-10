KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTSF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KP Tissue stock remained flat at $7.66 during midday trading on Friday. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

