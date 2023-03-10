KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) PT Raised to C$11.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KPTSF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $7.66 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

