Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 9,125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.76. 25,453,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,599,754. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $572.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.85.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

