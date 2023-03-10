Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 72,833 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,833 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

TAN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 266,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,455. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

