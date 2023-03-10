Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

