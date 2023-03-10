Kujira One Day Volume Hits $403,152.76 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $51.27 million and approximately $403,152.76 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.44279891 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $627,043.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

