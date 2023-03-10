Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.66. 255,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,976. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.74. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

