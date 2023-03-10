Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.11% of Lantheus worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,737 shares of company stock worth $10,386,567 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

LNTH stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 215.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

