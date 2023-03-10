Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 122,276 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Lear worth $36,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $37,767,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lear by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,593. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

