Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity at Legacy Housing
In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,720,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 16,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $332,507.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,061,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,720,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,669 shares of company stock worth $4,805,991. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
