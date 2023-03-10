Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,720,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 16,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $332,507.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,061,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,536,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,720,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,669 shares of company stock worth $4,805,991. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

