LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,462. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 227,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

