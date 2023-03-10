LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

