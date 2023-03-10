Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 8.4 %

OTCMKTS LEFUF traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 971. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

