Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Down 3.6%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 231,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 482,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Libero Copper & Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Libero Copper & Gold

(Get Rating)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.