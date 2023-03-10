Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.26. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 467,713 shares trading hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

