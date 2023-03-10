Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.26. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 467,713 shares trading hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
