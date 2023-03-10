Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 180.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after buying an additional 114,331 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

CLX opened at $149.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

