Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $230.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

