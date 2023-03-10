Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.