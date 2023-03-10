Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $294.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

