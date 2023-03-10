Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,460 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $103.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.