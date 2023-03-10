Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 976.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $820.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

