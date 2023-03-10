Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $5.55. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 335,529 shares traded.

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $592.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWLG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 299,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

