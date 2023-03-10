Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMBGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19, reports. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Limbach updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Limbach Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 178,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

