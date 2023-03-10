Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19, reports. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Limbach updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Limbach Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 178,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

