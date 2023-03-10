Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar stock opened at C$64.45 on Friday. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$77.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,869,000. In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,216. 33.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Linamar

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

